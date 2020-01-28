Central team inspects TN’s arrangements to tackle Novel Coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State’s preparedness to deal with Novel Coronavirus disease (nCoV), was inspected by a three-member medical team from the Union Health Ministry, on Monday.The team comprising Dr Tushar N Nale, Assistant Director, National Centre for Disease Control; Dr Pratap Singh, Department of Medicine, RML Hospital, New Delhi and Dr Monika Matlani, Microbiologist, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, held a meeting with Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy. They also inspected 108 ambulance and isolation ward set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Speaking to Express, Dr K Kolandaswamy said, “The team along with medical officers from port and Airport Authority of India, inspected preparatory arrangements and also inspected he screening at the airport.”This comes as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated thermal screening for passengers arriving from Mainland China and Hong Kong. The official further said the team also inspected 108 ambulances kept ready to shift suspected cases to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said, “We have readied an isolation ward with six beds and also have six ventilators. There is a dedicated team posted on ward duty. It includes 18 staff nurses, 20 workers and 10 doctors. They have been trained on case management. We have all personal protection equipment and also around 900 N95 masks in stock. We also answered all queries of the central team and they found them satisfactory.”

Earlier, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, along with health secretary and other higher officials, held a video conference with district joint directors and deputy directors and deans. They were briefed on case management, disinfection activities, hand wash and training of staff in emergency management. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the health minister said there was nothing to panic and the State is fully prepared to manage any such cases.

Precautions taken

An isolation ward with six beds have been arranged at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. There is a dedicated team posted on ward duty. It includes 18 staff nurses, 20 workers and 10 doctors. All personal protection equipment and also around 900 N95 masks have been kept in stock. The hospital administrators have also answered all queries of the central team and they found them satisfactory. Earlier, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, along with health secretary and other higher officials, held a video conference with joint directors and deputy directors