STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court to work with full strength but virtually

The decision was taken by the administrative committee of the High Court and will come into effect from Monday.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday decided to continue with the virtual court proceedings with its full strength. All the judges will carry out the hearings either in their court chamber or their residences. The decision was taken by the administrative committee of the High Court and will come into effect from Monday.

Since the lockdown, the court was functioning with only two division benches and four single judges hearing urgent matters through video conference. Even with these restrictions, at least six judges of the high court have tested positive for Covid 19 and are under treatment.

Members of the Bar sent a detailed representation on Wednesday to the Chief Justice for resuming the physical functioning of the courts. However, the administrative committee, headed by Chief Justice AP Sahi, decided to proceed with virtual court. It has been decided to function in full strength as the cases pending before the courts have increased.

The bar council in its letter sought for the opening of courts in a phased manner. The members said cases can be heard in a two-phased manner with physical hearing in the morning and video conference in the afternoon after obtaining the consent of both side advocates.

Court sources also said that after a few of the judges raised objections on the present video calling software, the court is set to explore other programmes for the effective functioning of the virtual courts.

During the last meeting held on June 22, the committee ordered for the physical functioning of district courts and also in the taluk level in 25 districts of the state where COVID-19 spread was comparatively less. The high court registry also in an internal circular to all its subordinate courts permitted the installation of a transparent screen in between the dais and advocates. The aim was to prevent the spread of Covid 19. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court TN court
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp