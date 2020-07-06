STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All Ladies League committed to building bridges, celebrating diversity 

ALL is non-political, non-religious and nondogmatic. It believes in unleashing the power of each one through the power of oneness.

ALL Kolkata Chapter for Cinema chairperson Anuradha Kapoor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All Ladies League (ALL), a sister concern of the Women Economic Forum(WEF) is the world’s largest all-inclusive international women’s chamber and a global movement for the welfare, wealth, and well-being of ALL by empowering women’s leadership. The acronym ALL stands for their inclusive spirit and faith in the power of one and all. With an empowering culture of positive energy and helpfulness, and a firm rule of non-divisive and nondiscriminatory discourse, ALL is committed to building bridges, celebrating diversity and energising business and creative collaborations beyond borders, boundaries, and bias.

ALL is non-political, non-religious and nondogmatic. It believes in unleashing the power of each one through the power of oneness. ALL under the leadership and guidance of Global Chairperson Dr Harbeen Arora, was formed has conceptualised and organised various events like the ALL Bazaar, CSR initiatives, Meet and greet sessions etc, to empower and help each other grow. ALL and WEF started with humble sparks of sisterhood and have today emerged as a powerful mega movement for sisterhood and our collective empowerment.

As an addition to all of the above, ALL introduced cinema as a pan India chapter as films play an important role in our society. They depict emotions, an expression of our lives and us. Each film has a unique component. It speaks a universal language. ALL is a multinational movement for connecting women worldwide as sisters beyond borders, as ‘soul sisters’. With this thought in mind, ALL Ladies League introduced an ALL India Chapter for Cinema to unravel the creativity residing within all soul sisters across the country. Under the leadership of Beena Unnikrishnan, the chapter successfully created their first short film Home is where the heart is and then went on to their next venture Antaraal, which is shot in 13 languages.

It is a film that teaches us to appreciate life; the importance of family and friends; togetherness of communities; resilience of nations; gratitude for every breath. The film was shot by the family members and edited by the young brigade of ALL India Chapter for Cinema. Recently, the ALL Kolkata Chapter for Cinema was formed with Anuradha Kapoor as chairperson and Vinita More as vice-chairperson. The chapter aims to create masterpieces in the form of short films, documentaries and much more. This is just the beginning and they look forward to explore different aspects of movie making together. For details, click: https://www.wef.org.in, https://www.wicci.in/

