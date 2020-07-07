Swelling crowds and traffic as Chennai enters unlock 2.0

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many Chennaiites gave a thumbs down to safety norms as the city unlocked itself from another spell of intense lockdown on Monday. Chaos and crowd ruled the city streets as large number of workers and people came out of their houses since morning. Anticipating heavy traffic, the city police had activated over 400 traffic signals at major junctions. Reminiscent of the pre-Covid days, major locations such as Basin Bridge, Poonamallee High Road, and Gemini Flyover witnessed traffic snarls as long as 30 minutes.

Several two-wheeler riders gave scant regard to social distance by allowing pillion riders while many others jumped signals. Commercial areas like Purasaivakkam, Parry’s Corner, T Nagar, Sowcarpet and Tambaram witnessed huge crowds as shops reopened after a gap of almost three weeks. The Basin Bridge that connects some key market areas and establishments witnessed heavy traffic at 9.30 am. At Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road, police were deployed to check on people not wearing masks or giving pillion rides. “At each red signal, we counted at least 30 people without helmets, masks or with a pillion rider,” said a traffic personnel.

Workers protest at Pulianthope, Kasimedu

Hundreds of workers protested at Pulianthope slaughter house, demanding that the government allow them resume work after a gap of three months. “Poultry farmers and retailers are all dependent on this slaughter house. It has been more than 100 days since the place was shut down. We are jobless and in debts,” said D Appanraj, who was protesting since 7 am. Similarly, fishermen at Kasimedu fishing harbour staged a protest demanding that the State government allow them to go for deep-sea fishing and provide them the pending subsidy.

Mobile phone showrooms across the city saw large crowds as many of them reopened after a gap of three months. “We have been busy since morning as people are reaching us for repairs and to buy new phones,” said H Saravanan, who runs a shop in Ayanavaram. Some of the shops asked customers to follow norms. Thermal scanners too were deployed. Large assembly of people were seen in front of tea stalls since as early as 6 am. Even though teasellers were advised to give out only parcels, most shops didn’t follow it. A few popular coffee shops along the Anna Salai near GP Road were so crowded that the police had to chase the customers away as the road was partially blocked by two-wheelers. As of Monday evening, the sleuths booked several people under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Epidemic Disease Act.