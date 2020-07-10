STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land acquisition process for Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway begins

The Rs 20,000 crore project will be six-lane, access-controlled and one of the 12 expressway projects which is being launched by the NDA government.

22 ‘Green Expressways’ have been planned across the country, with the highways ministry set to hold roadshows around the world to attract foreign investment.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government has resumed the land acquisition process for the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway, one of the 12 expressway projects which is being launched by the NDA government. The notification for land was issued by the National Highways Authority of India on Friday.

The work on the 262-km-long, six-lane, access-controlled Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway project, which begins at Hoskote in Karnataka and ends at Outer Ring Road near Chennai, was to start this financial year after an announcement made by the Union Finance Minister during the budget session of Parliament. The total cost of the project is Rs 20,000 crore.

The land acquisition for the project, which is being implemented under the public private partnership, has been hit due to COVID-19 pandemic and the land acquisition in three districts of Tamil Nadu is now in
the final stages, sources told Express. It is learnt that there is a requirement of 694 hectares of private land in Tamil Nadu.

While officials refused when the land acquisition will finish and the project will commence, sources said that the project, which is likely to reduce the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to four hours,
may take more time and could possibly be implemented by the start of next financial year.

It is learnt that the award for acquisition of land has been issued in three districts - Tirupathur, Ranipet and Vellore.

