STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Power cuts back to haunt Chennaiites?

“Barring a few repair works in transformers and distribution networks, we have not sanctioned permission for suspending power supply during lockdown.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers fixing high-tension cables at a tower in Basin Bridge, Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief lull during the lockdown, residents of Chennai and its suburbs will once again face power cuts. Tangedco has decided to impose load shedding at regular intervals to carry out maintenance works. However, unlike earlier times, the duration won’t be between 9 am and 5 pm, said official sources from Tangedco.

“Barring a few repair works in transformers and distribution networks, we have not sanctioned permission for suspending power supply during lockdown. But again the load shedding has to be imposed for essential works,” said an official. 

Every household faces power outages for six to nine hours once in 30 days or 45 days for scheduled maintenance in distribution networks and other areas. “The revised load shedding is permitted between 9 am and 2 am or less in areas where maintenance is to be carried out immediately,” said the official. 

On July 14, power supply will be suspended between 9 am 2 pm in Madambakkam area which includes Kovilanchery, Agaramthen village, Agaram main road, Puduvanchery village, Kurunchi nagar, Rakesh Sharma Nagar and Victoria form, said the statement from Tangedco. 

R Kannan, a resident of Korattur said, “Power cuts will have a huge impact on the public water distribution system. Tangedco should engage more people for maintenance and reduce the duration of outage,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp