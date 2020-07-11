Power cuts back to haunt Chennaiites?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief lull during the lockdown, residents of Chennai and its suburbs will once again face power cuts. Tangedco has decided to impose load shedding at regular intervals to carry out maintenance works. However, unlike earlier times, the duration won’t be between 9 am and 5 pm, said official sources from Tangedco.

“Barring a few repair works in transformers and distribution networks, we have not sanctioned permission for suspending power supply during lockdown. But again the load shedding has to be imposed for essential works,” said an official.

Every household faces power outages for six to nine hours once in 30 days or 45 days for scheduled maintenance in distribution networks and other areas. “The revised load shedding is permitted between 9 am and 2 am or less in areas where maintenance is to be carried out immediately,” said the official.

On July 14, power supply will be suspended between 9 am 2 pm in Madambakkam area which includes Kovilanchery, Agaramthen village, Agaram main road, Puduvanchery village, Kurunchi nagar, Rakesh Sharma Nagar and Victoria form, said the statement from Tangedco.

R Kannan, a resident of Korattur said, “Power cuts will have a huge impact on the public water distribution system. Tangedco should engage more people for maintenance and reduce the duration of outage,” he said.