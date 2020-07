Tangedco announces power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 15, here are the areas affected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) has announced that power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday in the following areas.

Avadi Poompozhil area: Part of Poompozhil Nagar area, Ashok Nagar, Hari Krishna Nagar, Christ Colony, Mullai Nagar, Kiruba Nagar, Sudharsan Nagar and part of Kannadapalayam.

Madhavaram area: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, SE Koil Street, Anna Street, Rajaji Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Part of MRH road, GNT Road, Part of 200 feet Road, Ganapathi Siva Nagar, V S Mani Nagar, Ponniamman Medu, Prakash Nagar, Magestic Colony, Nethaji Street, Thanichakalam Nagar E and F block, PRH Road, VOC Street, Munusamy Nagar.

Mathur area: Part of 1st Main Road MMDA, Edaima Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, MCG Avenue, CKM Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Venkat Nagar, Aavin Quarters, Milk Colony, Bakthavachalam Nagar, Metro Water Pump House, Assis Nagar 1 to 3 streets, Ellaiamman Koil Street and Manajambakkam.

Avadi Kamaraj area: TNHB Kanchipuram Co Operative Bank, TNHB Mosque Street, TNHB Nazarath School near areas, Patel Street, Kamaraj Nagar Main Road 9, 10 streets, Nehru Nagar and Ganapathy Koil Street.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the maintenance work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.