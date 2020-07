Power shutdown in parts of South Chennai on July 16, here's the list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parts of South Chennai will witness a power shutdown between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday to facilitate maintenance work, said the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) in a press statement. The supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the work is completed.

Here's the list of localities where power will be suspended:

In the areas of Selaiyur: Madambakkam Area Of Palayakara Street, Maruthi Nagar, ALS Nagar Part Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road North Side, North Mada Street, East Mada Street, West Mada Street, Manicakam Avenue, Alamelupuram, Esther Garden, Padmavathy Nagar Part, Selaiyur Area Of Agaram Main Road Part, Vedachalam Nagar, Janakiraman Street, Indira Nagar West, Ex-Servicemen Enclave, Avvai Nagar, New Balaji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Bajanaikoil Street, Madha Koil Street, Palayathan Street, Ranganathan Nagar Part, Harrington Road, Burma Colony, Ranganathan Street, Karnam Street, Ramasamy Street and Eswaran Koil Street.

In the areas of Pallavaram Bhavani Nagar: Anjaneyar Nagar, Chetty Street, Sara Nagar Main Road, Kannabiran Street, Murugesapuram, Bhavani Nagar, Natesan Salai, Perumal Nagar(Park), Kamatchi Nagar, Kavitha Pannai, Kalavani Street, Indian Colony, Golden Avenue, Kasturi Bhai Street, Thiruveethi Amman Street and MK Nagar (Part).

In the areas of Pallavaram Pammal: Old Santhai Road, Abul Paruk Street, Xavier St, Kamarajar Nagar Nedum Salai, Muthutamzhi Nagar, Moonkil Ari, Pammal Main Road, Krishna Nagar and Aranganathan Nagar, said the statement.