Unmasking troubles

Anushree Madhavan By

CHENNAI: After the ever-extending lockdown that restricted our movements, when the Tamil Nadu govenrment relaxed the rules in Chennai — a hotspot — joggers, morning walkers and pet parents sure breathed a sigh of relief, with their masks on, of course.

Saying adios to indoor exercise routines, many fitness enthusiasts are trooping out to regain a sense of normalcy, even while the novel virus continues to hover over the city’s skies. But, with scientists from across the world now suspecting that the coronavirus could be airborne, the question is — how safe is it to resume outdoor fitness activities, despite the precautions? Dr Rajkumar Kulasekaran , consultant pulmonologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares a few tips to calm our nervous nerves.

Pros and cons

First things first: Cloth masks do not provide as much protection as surgical masks or N-95 masks. It only protects you from dust particles and large droplets. Yet, complications do not outweigh the comfort, and it is the best fit for physical activities. The three-layer surgical mask can get soiled with sweat. People tend to carry on even when the mask is wet and that is not healthy or helpful. When it gets wet, one should either wipe one’s face and put the mask back on, or wear a different mask.

There are no other complications in wearing this mask for these activities. The real issue is in using N-95 masks. They offer 95 per cent protection from viruses but it can lead to headaches (mild to severe) when used for long. This type of mask traps the carbon dioxide inside and can lead to fatigue and headache. The one with the respiratory valves is even more dangerous. While it keeps the person wearing the mask safe, it is not so for others.

It’s all about the flow

As much as the mask does its job in protecting you from germs and viruses, it also restricts the amount of oxygen you inhale. For example, if you inhale 100 per cent oxygen without the mask, it drops to 95 per cent while wearing one. This is for those without any health issues. For those with asthma or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the oxygen level is already compromised. When you do physical activities, it further reduces. We need our oxygen saturation level to be more than 90.

Hence, to keep a tab on your oxygen levels, everyone must have a pulse oximeter at home. Everyone should check their baseline saturation level before stepping out of the house for a walk, run or cycling. Under normal circumstances, the baseline saturation level before any physical activity must be 97 or 98. But if it is 95 or less, then wearing a mask and going for a run is not a good idea. You have to give five per cent leverage on the oxygen levels when you step out for physical activities.

You have to be all the more cautious if you use an N-95 mask. Oxygen is a currency for the whole body. When you get enough oxygen, your blood circulation improves. With less oxygen, your blood flow gets impaired and this impairment can impact all organs of the body. If inhaling enough oxygen is important, then so is exhaling all the carbon dioxide comfortably. In N-95 masks without the valve, the carbon dioxide remains inside and you keep recirculating the same air. When recirculated in the system, this carbon dioxide can accumulate and you will have all the side effects of hypercapnia like fatigue, sweating, cramps, headaches and insomnia.