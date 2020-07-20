Chennai tests a new high of 14,030 people as Covid positivity rate dips

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai tested a new single-day high of 14,030 people for Covid-19 on Sunday, as Tamil Nadu too tested its maximum of 51,640 people.

On Sunday, Chennai recorded 1254 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 1189 people were discharged. The cases have remained at the same mark since the second week of July with no decline.

With the number of tests and cases, the Covid positivity rate on Sunday further dipped to 8.9 percent. Experts in the past have said a positivity rate of 5 percent or below is a good indicator that the spread has been contained.

The civic body too has vowed to bring down the positivity rate below eight by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the city’s tests have accounted for 27 percent of the State’s test on Sunday while overall, Chennai has neared 5 lakh tests whereas the State has tested 18.55 lakh people.

The city corporation had been tested around the 10,000-mark in the third week of July before testing was further ramped up.

So far, 69,382 (81 percent) of Covid-19 patients have recovered in Chennai, and 15,042 (18 percent) are still under treatment. The mortality rate is at 1.67 as 1434 people have died.

Zone wise data shows that 89 percent of people have recovered in Tondiarpet, 88 in Royapuram, 84 in Teynampet, and Madhavaram respectively.