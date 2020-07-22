Arasu Cable users need not pay extra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan who is also the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV on Tuesday said the subscribers of Arasu Cable TV need not pay any extra amount as monthly fee apart from the tariff already fixed by the government.

The subscribers need to pay only Rs 140 and 18 per cent tax. Under this package, 61 pay channels and 137 free channels are available. “Similarly, set-top boxes are being distributed free of cost through the local cable operators.

As such, if the subscribers have complaints regarding these, they call toll free number: 1800-425-2911,” the minister said in a statement. The minister said till now, through the 16,172 local cable operators, 35,64,589 set-top boxes have been given to the subscribers. Besides, 38,200 HD set-top boxes have been given at a subsidised rate of `500 per unit.