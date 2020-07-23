Abandoned elderly couple kill selves in Chennai

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Depressed over being abandoned by their three sons during the lockdown, an elderly couple allegedly killed themselves at their house at Sembiyan in Perambur on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Gunasekaran (62) and his wife Selvi (58). The duo was residing in a rented house at Melpatti Ponnappan Street in Sembiyan.

"On Wednesday evening, the neighbours could not see the couple who would usually sit outside of their house during the evening. When they did not answer their door, the neighbours broke open the house only to find the couple unconscious," said a police officer.

The couple was immediately rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police said that the couple had three sons aged 34,32 and 28. "One of the sons works as an autorickshaw driver and another in the housekeeping department at a private company. Both of them are married and staying in the same locality. The third son, who did odd jobs, spent his money in drinking and would never come home," the officer said.

During investigation, the police found that Gunasekaran, who worked as a carpenter, had recently started working as a watchman in a tennis court in the same locality.

"Due to Covid, he lost his job and was unable to pay house rent. His sons, who were also facing financial constraints, never visited their parents during the lockdown," the officer said.

The police recovered a suicide note from the house which read, "Nobody was the reason behind our suicide. Consider us as orphans and kindly perform our final rights."

Sembiyan Police has registered a case and investigating. Inspector Martin Premraj said he visited the crematorium and paid last respects to fulfil the couple's last wish that the police must perform their last rites.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.