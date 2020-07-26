STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against ABVP national president for urinating outside neighbour's house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A case of harassment was registered against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Saturday. Adambakkam police registered the case against the doctor after his 62-year-old neighbour lodged a complaint accusing him of urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep.

She also submitted CCTV footage and photos which showed a man clad in a blue shirt, supposedly Dr Subbiah, urinating at her doorstep. It all allegedly started when the woman had rented out her parking space for Rs 1,500 to the doctor.  “Since  January, the doctor had not paid the money which led to a fight between the duo,” said a police source. 

In the complaint, the woman mentioned that he threw used surgical masks, garbage and muck, after which she installed a CCTV camera at her doorstep on July 5. On July 10, at 9.11pm, the camera recorded the man urinating in front of the house. Subbiah is a professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital. He is also the national president of ABVP. On Saturday, after the incident went viral on social medis, police registered a case under IPC sections 271 and 427, besides TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

