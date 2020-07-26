Use words to create hope, not despair: Express CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Words should be used to create hope and not despair, said Express Publications (Madurai) Pvt Ltd CEO Lakshmi Menon during a panel discussion on ‘power of words’ at Women Economic Forum, a global digital summit, organised by the All Ladies League, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

“Though people usually think of newspapers as a carrier of stories with limited hope, The New Indian Express focuses on reporting stories that offer hope even during times of despair,” she added. Soulfree India founder Preethi Sreenivas said that she thought her life had come to a halt when a spinal injury made her quadriplegic.

“I was an athlete till the age of 18 and when this happened, I became immobile. I got healed by seeing the world through the books my father read to me. That is when I got enthusiastic to make a difference in the lives of others. Siyahi founder Mita Kapur, writer Anuja Chauhan and Lit Spirit Foundation founder Deepa Rao Acharya also took part. The session was moderated by author and computer engineer Roopa Pai.