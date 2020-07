By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Pallavaram between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday. Supply will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The power supply will be suspended in the areas falling under East Pallavaram including Rajaji Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Sanjai Gandhi Nagar, Thennan Thoppu Street, Ganapathi Nagar, Sundaresan Street, Manimegalai Street, PV Achari Street and Dharga Road (part), said the statement from Tangedco.