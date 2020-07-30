Concerts for a cause

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has forced every industry to look for novel ways of survival. When the music industry shut in early April, live-streams on social media pages, free at-home shows and concerts to aid support groups, dotted the timeline. Though the temporary fix gave the audience and the artistes some respite, now, with no immediate return date for shows and concerts, recordings on pause and spike in production cost, music has become an indulgent affair. Even in this void, because the show must go on, many musicians are trying to find a second life.

And thanks to good Samaritans like Senthilkumar Amritharaj akaSenArt Senthilkumar, a resident of New Jersey, performing arts can thrive on the world wide web. Taking his love for music a notch higher, this IT professionalcum- musician has been raising funds for the arts community in India and the US, since May, by conducting online concerts and encouraging other performers and enthusiasts to follow suit. A native of Thanjavur, Senthil was introduced to music in class 6.

“I had a natural inclination towards music and it was encouraged when I began formally learning Carnatic music under the tutelage of Pozhakudi Ganesa Iyer. As years passed, I became proficient in this style and went on to explore light music. I even became a part of a renowned orchestra troupe in Thanjavur,” shares Senthil, a former Wipro employee. With a dream in his heart to make it big in the music industry,

Senthil soaked his soul in music until tragedy struck him. “I lost my father due to an ailment. Becoming a full-time musician or a successful playback singer required time — one that I was short of. I had to earn and take care of my family, and my career path took a different turn. But I always kept my passion for music burning,” says the musician, who has performed in several stages including the famous Thiruvaiyaru concert. In 2016, when he moved to the US with his family, Senthil began recording music videos and sharing it on his YouTube channel SenArt music. “I’ve been blessed with a family, which shares my love for music.

When the pandemic broke out, I started receiving news about the plight of artistes across the globe. I wanted to offer my help and began conducting online concerts. I have also rendered my support to fundraisers from other organisations by performing for them,” shares the artiste, who has joined hands with Tamil Sangam associations in the US, and playback singers including Senthil Dass and Surmukhi Raman to conduct these concerts. “The proceedings from the fundraiser are being distributed to musicians, instrumentalists, technicians and their families, who have been affected by the pandemic. So far we have been able to collect over $3,500,” he shares. Senthil has also been releasing music covers and curating a music series during the lockdown. He will be conducting more fundraisers in August.

For details, visit Facebook page SenArt Music/SenArt Senthilkumar or Youtube Channel SenArt Music Official