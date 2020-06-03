E-pass impasse for cars, bikes

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s rules for obtaining e-pass has drawn flak from people stranded within the State as they complain that their online applications are rejected just because they choose to travel by cars or two-wheelers.

The e-pass is mandatory for inter-zone and inter-State travel. It is issued to train and flight travellers without much hassle. The travellers need to furnish ticket details along with their address to get the pass in a few minutes.

However, those stranded in different zones within the State blame the government for its ‘differential treatment’.“E-pass for train travel from Villupuram to Dindigul is being issued in a few minutes. But, for the same distance, I applied for e-pass for eight times, and each time I explained that I had got stranded in Villupuram and wanted to return home in a relative’s car. But my application was rejected,” said a Central government employee, who didn’t wish to be named. The application was rejected, he complained, though he had submitted online the proof of address of his native place.

The State government is operating only a skeletal capacity of trains and flights to facilitate return of the stranded people within and outside the State, and that is why they have a simplified procedure for obtaining e-pass, say official sources from the State government. “As per policy, private vehicle transportation is allowed mainly for death, medical emergencies and marriages. We also allow return of stranded people on submission of required documents,” said the official.

Though the online portal for obtaining e-pass lists option for stranded people to return home by private vehicles, their applications hardly get accepted. Anbukkarasu, another applicant from Avadi, said, “My wife applied for e-pass to return to Chennai, along with our five-month-old baby. But her application got rejected. However, the same day, people who flew to Chennai got their e-passes in 30 minutes. The government’s criteria for stranded people to return home should be relooked.”

A senior official said, “Applications of people stranded outside Chennai are being handled at district collectorates. The applicants should provide the addresses of both their starting point and destination. If even one of the addresses falls in a containment zone or a locality with high number of COVID-19 cases, the applications will be rejected, even if applied multiple times.”