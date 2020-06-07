Retail sale of fish banned at Kasimedu wharf area

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to avoid crowding, the State government has banned the retail sale of fish at the wharf area of Kasimedu harbour from Sunday. Instead, the public can buy fish from 200 retail stalls set up on the northern side of the harbour between 5 am and 11 am.

Also, temporary arrangements will be made near NTO Kuppam by setting up 50 stalls for retail sales. By the month end, retailing will be allowed on the southern side of the harbour where stalls are being set up.

“The public will be allowed to buy fish only from retail stalls and will not be allowed to go to the fish auction centre or the wharf area,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

The Minister further said fishermen with mechanised boats would venture into sea from June 15 as the fishing ban has come to an end and this would increase the supply. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, senior police officials and other officials had visited the harbour on June 5 to take stock of the measures being taken to ensure physical distancing there.