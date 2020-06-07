STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Retail sale of fish banned at Kasimedu wharf area

In a move to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to avoid crowding, the State government has banned the retail sale of fish at the wharf area of Kasimedu harbour from Sunday.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to avoid crowding, the State government has banned the retail sale of fish at the wharf area of Kasimedu harbour from Sunday. Instead, the public can buy fish from 200 retail stalls set up on the northern side of the harbour between 5 am and 11 am.

 Also, temporary arrangements will be made near NTO Kuppam by setting up 50 stalls for retail sales. By the month end, retailing will be allowed on the southern side of the harbour where stalls are being set up.
“The public will be allowed to buy fish only from retail stalls and will not be allowed to go to the fish auction centre or the wharf area,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

The Minister further said fishermen with mechanised boats would venture into sea from June 15 as the fishing ban has come to an end and this would increase the supply. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, senior police officials and other officials had visited the harbour on June 5 to take stock of the measures being taken to ensure physical distancing there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kasimedu
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp