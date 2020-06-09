STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lack of drinking water, frustration to get home leads to a stir

The issue at hand was the lack of sufficient drinking water, but the underlying frustration was the endless wait to get back home.  

Published: 09th June 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants gathered outside the shelter in Mogappair West

Migrants gathered outside the shelter in Mogappair West. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Ranjitha Gunasekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heated words were exchanged between corporation staff and migrant workers at a shelter in Mogappair West. The issue at hand was the lack of sufficient drinking water, but the underlying frustration was the endless wait to get back home.  

The conflict began at 8pm. At least 15 residents, all natives of Bihar, had decided to forgo dinner in protest. Guddu Kumar of Jahanabad in Bihar says he has been at the shelter, run by the corporation, for a week. Eight of those who protested with him have walked all the way to Chennai from Karaikudi, with the assistance of a few media professionals.

Another group from Assam has been waiting for 10 days. Kiran Devi of Basti in Uttar Pradesh arrived in Chennai on March 14 for surgery. She has shifted to this shelter four days ago from rooms in Manali. Showing her medicine pouch, she says she’s running out of stock­ — including of her diabetes pills — and has no money to buy more.    

A migrant worker’s family at a shelter in Mogappair West; empty bubble top water cans found in the place | Shiba Prasad Sahu

However, the most common complaint was a lack of access to drinking water. Officials said the shelter houses 74 residents, the youngest an eight-month-old baby.

While Express found the toilets somewhat clean with running water, all the drinking water cans were empty at 8.30pm. Corporation Bill Collector Jaishankar alleged residents were hoarding water or using it to “bathe”. Residents refuted these charges.

Matters came to a head with the arrival of assistant revenue officer Suryabanu — a Hindi-speaker — who tried to explain the delay in them being sent home.

“We have listed all your names and sent it. Beyond that it is a matter between State governments and higher officials,” she said, as men and `women crowded around her to peer at the list on her mobile phone.
However, she dismissed their complaints on water, echoing Jaishankar’s allegations.

“We give 30 cans of 20 litres each a day,” she said, showing Express the bills. Residents insisted they were only given six cans.

“They think that if they make trouble like this we will get fed up and send them quickly,” claimed Suryabanu, adding some had tried to leave the previous day on hearing there was a train to Bihar.

“They want us to let them out on the streets. Will they get food and water on the streets?” When contacted, Corporation Deputy Commissioner for Revenue and Finance Meghanath Reddy said the Corporation was trying to send people home, however, due to the unexpected arrivals of migrants from districts it was getting harder to anticipate and allocate seats on trains.

“We are getting 400-500 people from the districts every day,” he said, adding that surprise inspections at shelters were taking place daily and he would look into the complaint regarding drinking water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp