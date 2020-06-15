STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With lack of social distancing, is Kasimedu harbour next COVID-19 hotspot in Chennai?

With Chennai still reeling from the after-effects of Koyambedu cluster, thousands from near and far flock to the harbour to buy fish on June 14.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:11 AM

A recent photograph of crowds thronging the Kasimedu harbour despite fears of spread of Covid-19. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)



By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mistake repeated more than once is a decision, wrote celebrated Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho. A visit these days to the nerve centre of Chennai’s fish trade, the Kasimedu harbour, would throw up a natural question: Aren’t we on the brink of repeating a costly mistake?

As the first rays of morning sun hit Kasimedu on Sunday, thousands of people from far and wide of the city flocked to the busy fishing centre. Soon, social distancing went for a toss and it was impossible to come out of the market without rubbing against at least a dozen others.

As if to add some background effect, loud speakers from police vehicles ceremoniously warned people about the threat of the coronavirus, and the need for maintaining social distance.

With Chennai alone accounting for over 30,000 cases, a repeat of the Koyambedu chapter could prove disastrous.

Ban remains on paper

It was after foreseeing the possibility of crowding at Kasimedu, the State on June 6 announced a ban on retail sale of fish at the wharf area of the harbour.

The ban, however, remains only on paper. A police official who was on duty at the harbour on Sunday morning said, “Patrol vehicles are deployed and several sleuths are involved in spreading awareness about distancing. The fishermen also continuously shout at people. But no one seems to take notice.”

Meanwhile, fishermen attributed crowding to closure of smaller fish markets. They said people from as far as Tambaram and Avadi came to Kasimedu. The crowd has burgeoned after the two-month fishing ban came to an end on June 1.

When the government announced the ban on retail fish sales at wharf area, the fishermen were told to shift to the temporary stalls set up on the northern side of the harbour.

A Soundar, a member of the Kasimedu Fishermen Association told The New Indian Express,

“The 200 stalls promised by the government are still under construction. We fear that there won’t be any decrease in the flow of people if the local markets are not opened across the city.”

Earlier, when only retail vendors used to buy fish after auctions, there used to be lesser people, said Soundar.

“We have requested the government to open local markets as soon as possible to save fishermen and their families from contracting the virus. We are scared that Kasimedu might become next Koyambedu,” he said.

When contacted, G S Sameeran, Director of the Fisheries Department, said the crowd has reduced in recent days and even the wholesale auctioning is conducted in small batches.

“The crowd has drastically reduced since start of the month. We have set up temporary retail stalls North of the harbour. The permanent retail stall are under construction and will be over this month,” he said.

However, fishermen said the makeshift stalls had inadequate space and that’s why they were yet to shift to the new place. They added that they have sought larger space from the government.

Fishing yet to gain pace

Even two weeks after the fishing ban came to an end, the fishermen are unable to meet the high demand thanks to lack of workforce.

Several boats at Kasimedu are unable to venture into sea as their workers have returned home during the lockdown. 

Since the demand is high, the price of fish has gone up in the last few days.

Comments(1)

  • NoBs
    Why do police and healthcare personnel put their lives at risk for these unruly crowds? Let them crowd
    9 hours ago reply
