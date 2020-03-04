...Be Virus Vigilant

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 has been in the news since its first outbreak in Wuhan, China on December 30, 2019. The first three cases reported in India — on January 30, 2020 and February 2, 2020 — were from Kerala, and their condition is said to have been stabilised. Two more cases, one from New Delhi and Telangana, were registered on Monday. This has sent ripples of apprehension among people. Added to the already existing fear, fake news and rumours are worrying people. Dr Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran walks us through a few natural herbs and tips that can be considered as a preventive measure.

Weather condition

COVID-19 requires a cold and conducive environment to multiply and spread. Chennai has a hot and humid weather, which will kill the germs that will in turn lose its potency. Any place with a relatively warm topography is relatively safer.

Susceptibility

The virus takes host in people with poor immune system. Those prone to frequent cold and cough, and have respiratory and lung-related problems can be easily affected. Smoking can aggravate the condition. Young children and senior citizens can get affected easily.

How to be clean

Wearing a mask in public and crowded places works the best. One must wash their hands and legs after coming home from work or anywhere outside. Stay away from people with flu.

What to eat

Pepper, ginger, garlic, turmeric, tulsi and karpooravalli can be added to food in some form.

These ingredients are said to clear the respiratory tracts, build immunity and solve breathing problems.

Medication

Take half a spoon of Thaleesadhi chooranam with warm water in the morning or evening on an empty stomach. A quarter spoon mixed with honey will do for children. Continue the routine for 15 days.

The other option is Thirikadugu chooranam. Take half spoon of it in the morning or evening in empty stomach. For children, a quarter spoon is enough. Continue the routine for a week. If you experience any of the symptoms, then Kabasura Kudineer works the best. Take 120 ml of the herbal medicine and boil it to 60 ml. Take it in the morning and evening on an empty stomach. Half-a-spoon will do for children. In case the situation does not improve then further medication has to be taken. This herbal medicine is said to work for flu as well. These medicines will be available in any Siddha or Ayurveda medical shop.

Lifestyle

Maintain your lifestyle in such a way that you have a healthy immune system. Exercise regularly, and get eight hours of sleep.

General tip

Do not believe in messages circulated on social media. Always consult your general physician for treatment. Home remedies might not always yield desired results.

*The above tips are preventive measures and not treatment advice.

(The doctor is a private practitioner, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based Ekatva Gita that focuses on spiritual healing.)

