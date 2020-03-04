‘I write everywhere, except on my day job’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

CHENNAI: His literary journey began at the age of 12 when he wrote his first poem. He soon started writing stories and even attempted penning a novel based on a recurring nightmare though he completed the novel much later (in 2016, his second book, Agniputr; the first being Shatru). While he writes under the pen name ‘Vadhan’, his passport carries the name Bommadevara Sai Chandravadhan, and he has just released his third book, Fear of God.

A lawyer by qualification and writer by passion, Vadhan works in a consulting firm, specialising in regulatory risk. “That’s my day job. Books are my passion. I read avidly and write thrillers,” says Vadhan, whose roots are in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, but born and raised in Chennai, and now oscillates between Mumbai and New Delhi for work. Vadhan writes because of an urgent need for self-expression. His works are almost always inspired by societal events, imbalance, and a sense of injustice. Excerpts:

What genre of books do you love to read and write about?

I love thrillers, especially high octane page-turners. And, my writing also reflects the same. I also love fantasy but I am picky about the authors I read, so you may not find some blockbuster books in my collection.

How do you manage writing in the middle of your busy office schedule?

I’ve got to keep the hearth burning, and also keep my passion alive. So, I have to strike a balance. The goal is to become a full-time author soon. I write during weekends, nights, at airports...anywhere except when I am at my day job.

Who among the contemporary authors do you think is most promising?

I cannot single out one or two. Indian authors are just blooming. They are finding their mettle, honing their skills, and I think there is a great future for them.

Which book do you wish you had written?

Every book I read. But then, that isn’t fair. I wish I could write like a few authors, for instance, PG Wodehouse. My dream is to write a full-length all-out comedy one day.

What’s the one good thing about literature fests and one not so good one?

Literature fests are great meeting points for authors and readers. The fact that they have increased in number is a good indication of the growing interest in books and reading. I truly appreciate that. I think books are beautiful. On the negative side, I think the fests should focus on literature and not political causes.

What is your take on book fairs? How far do they help in inculcating reading habits among people, especially kids?

Imagine a treasure trove. To me, that is what a book fair represents. It fills me with unaccountable excitement to see all the books I can lay my hands on. I feel schools and parents should take decisive steps to introduce kids to book fairs and open the doors to them to let their minds explore the unknown.

What book are you reading now?

Two, at the moment. Agatha Christie’s Curtain and Arjun Hemmady’s Captain Kadoos. One is about the last case of the great Hercule Poirot, the other about mental illness among celebrities.

Vadhan’s favourite authors

International authors Lee Child (for his amazingly raw writing, Dan Brown (I love the way he ends his chapters), Robert Ludlum (he is just unbeatable), Stephen King (for the absolutely amazing way he tells his story) and PG Wodehouse (for being inimitable). Among Indian writers, Anirban Bhattacharya, Kavita Kane and Amish Tripathi.

