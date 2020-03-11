Coming, plans to spruce up two quarries for augmenting Chennai water supply this summer

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recognising Sikkarayapuram and Erumaiyur quarries, located near Chembarambakkam lake, to be important secondary water sources, Metro Water is planning to protect them by upping the infrastructure. Future plan includes building facility for pumps, treatment equipment and construction of a boundary wall.

During last year's summer when the State was grappling with severe water shortage, around 30 million litres per day (MLD) were drawn from these two quarries. Officials said they wanted to maintain the structure so that water can be pumped without any trouble when needed. These sources came as a major relief when all four reservoirs catering to the city, went dry, as it was a cost-effective option The quality of water too was good. Sikkarayapuram has a collection of 36 quarries which were recently interconnected by Metro Water and can hold a maximum of 350 mcft. Erumaiyur, on the other hand, is a smaller group of five quarries that can hold 100 mcft when full.

"We need a storage facility to securely keep the 450 Hp pumps. Pipes from the quarries to Chembarambakkam treatment facility need to secured too to prevent leakage. Right now, we are thinking of getting a small transformer at the site to eliminate the need for diesel generators. A compound wall to keep intruders away," a senior official said. In a month's time, the board plans to submit a detailed proposal to the State Disaster Management department seeking Rs 50 lakhs to build these facilities at both quarries.

"We want the government to take up this project as top priority as these will come in handy in case of a water crisis this summer too. Currently, we have around six tmcft of water and a steady supply from Veeranam too. Krishna water supply is not dependable as we are getting only 500 cusecs daily", a senior official said. Among 11-odd quarries identified in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, the two contain good quality.