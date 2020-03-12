STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tailor-made success

From humble beginnings in sales to spearheading a revolution in the foreign brand-dominated market space, first-generation entrepreneur Vijay Kapoor reveals the struggles behind the success that is De

Published: 12th March 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Derby and its staff are believers of slow fashion  R Satish Babu

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was once a 200 sq ft shop at Egmore with two sewing machines, one tailor and a signboard bearing Gentleman Outfitters in bold letters. Twenty-five years down the line, with a swanky workspace and around 50 outlets across Tamil Nadu, under the name Derby, founder Vijay Kapoor has built an empire in men’s casual wear. CE visited Derby corporate office at Peters Road recently. Quirky and antique showpieces, minimal decor, curated artwork, and furnished desks adorn the creative workspace. The managing director, Vijay Kapoor’s cabin speak volumes of his aesthetic sense. An open-space with green goodness to unwind, mind maps to assess progress, and motivational quotes hung on the walls. A place for everything and everything in place — he likes it decluttered. Vijay was dressed in an ash-coloured Derby t-shirt under a checked blazer and complemented it with a pair of light blue jeans. Behind his dashing personality and an aura that exudes confidence is the life of a 23-year-old who struggled to establish an identity with his entrepreneurial debut. 

The big step
Vijay was born in Bengaluru in a middle-class family with four siblings. He studied at St Bead’s Anglo Indian school and was a mid-ranker. He went to Loyola College in Chennai, completed his BCom and worked as a salesperson for the initial few years. He enjoyed the first taste of success at this job with the promotion to a sales executive. However, that wasn’t his cup of tea. He decided to start a business with his savings of `1 lakh. “A friend and I wanted to start a Punjabi restaurant. We invested `2 lakh. The plan flopped due to financial reasons and it was a big loss for me. I used to wonder why it was so difficult for the working class to step out of their boundaries and take risks. But I continued with my sales job until the next plan worked out,” opened up Vijay. 

Why a garment business out of all the other options? Behind a fashion-conscious person is a life-changing experience that transformed his personality and core beliefs. “Once I happened to visit a house as part of my sales job routine. I wore a simple shirt, pant, chappals, and a cloth bag. The security refused to let me in saying ‘Dogs and sales representatives aren’t allowed.’ That jolted and scarred me big time. The next day, I borrowed a formal shirt tucked inside a formal pant and complemented it with a pair of shoes. He welcomed me with a salute. That moment made me realise that people judge a book by its cover,” recollected Vijay.

For the perfect fit
Months of groundwork in men’s casual wear and custom-made clothing motivated him to start his business on a small scale with a meagre investment. The first shop called Gentlemen Outfitters was opened in 1994 at Egmore. “I learned everything from stitching, cutting, designing, and taking the measurement. We went to every person’s house instead of expecting them to walk in all the time. Wedding seasons got us busy. We stood apart in our fits for the Indian body types and that garnered us a devoted following through word of mouth. Upon the feedback from our customers, we ventured into ready-made clothing and used our strengths wisely. The shop was renamed Derby in 1998. Then began the journey,” shared Kapoor.

Go global
Of the 50 outlets in Tamil Nadu, 19 are in Chennai. Derby also imports garments. It is working towards expansion in foreign countries.The brand and its staff are staunch believers of slow fashion, recyclability, and ethical values. By 2025, Kapoor personally wants to create 1,000 first-generation entrepreneurs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp