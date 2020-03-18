Anti-CAA protest in Chennai's Washermenpet called off in view of coronavirus spread
Protesters announced that the decision was taken following appeals from various quarters and further decision on the protests will be taken after March 31.
Published: 18th March 2020 12:29 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2020 12:53 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The anti-CAA protesters at Washermenpet, who were staging a marathon protest for over a month now, called off the protest in view of the spread of COVID -19.
At Tuesday midnight, the protesters announced that the decision was taken following appeals from various quarters. They said they will take further decision on the protests after March 31.