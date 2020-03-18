Self-service refund option by Scoot airlines
Low-cost airliner Scoot has launched self-service refund option for its customers following the suspension of the airline’s call centre operations due to Coronavirus pandemic.
Published: 18th March 2020 06:43 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:43 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Low-cost airliner Scoot has launched self-service refund option for its customers following the suspension of the airline’s call centre operations due to Coronavirus pandemic. The option is available on the airline website https://makeabooking.flyscoot.com/manage for customers with bookings made on or before 15 March 2020, for travel dates until 31 May 2020.