Coronavirus: Four under home quarantine booked by Chennai police for disobedience

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the strict crackdown of people under home quarantine began, the Chennai city police have booked four persons within 24 hours for not staying inside their houses inspite of several warnings.

Kodambakkam:

On Tuesday, a 45-year-old man from Kodambakkam who works as an construction engineer in Dubai was booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and IPC section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Police said he did not stay at home and was roaming on the streets without any concern. "Though the person did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, he was told to stay at home by health staff since he is prone to get the disease," said the police officer. Later he was warned of seizing his passport and sent home for quarantine.

Koyambedu:

A father-son duo, aged 62 and 27, had returned from Baghdad in Iraq on Sunday. Though the health officials warned to stay at home, the duo had gone to their native place without the knowledge of the health staff.

The Koyambedu police registered a case under IPC Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and IPC Section 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule.

Whoever knowingly disobeys any rule made and promulgated by the Government for putting any vessel into a state of quarantine) with Section 3 of Epidemics diseases Act and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act.

Thirumangalam:

A resident of H Block in Anna Nagar, the person who had returned from China a month ago was in home quarantine. On Tuesday without the concern of the health staff, the person had gone out of the house and had roamed around the city.

Based on the complaint from the health officials the police booked cases under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), read with Section 3 of Epidemics diseases Act and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act