Kamal Haasan scotches rumours that he has COVID-19 after quarantine sticker pasted at his home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social media was abuzz on Saturday with rumours that actor turned politician Kamal Hassan had contracted COVID-19 and was home quarantined at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai.

This was after Chennai Corporation staff pasted a ‘Home Quarantine’ sticker at the actor’s house on Eldams Road. However, within an hour, the sticker was removed.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Corporation officials said the staff pasted the quarantine sticker at Kamal's residence because Gautami (his ex-partner) had returned from Dubai recently and her passport had his address.

However, after the rumours went viral, Kamal issued a statement that he had not been living at his Alwarpet residence for two years and it was being used as the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said it was a clerical error as the civic body has been pasting such notices in large numbers recently.

“The sticker was based on the passport details. One or two instances may happen like this. Please don’t blow it up,’’ said Prakash.