Extension of payment date for LT customers: Tangedco

Published: 07th May 2020

TANGEDCO (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extension of time for payment of all Low Tension(LT) and Low Tension Current Transformer(LTCT) consumers whose due dates fall between March 25 and May 17, shall be granted up to May 22, without levy of additional charges, TANGEDCO announced on Thursday. 

An official statement by TANGEDCO said, LT industrial and commercial consumers who have been billed under Previous Month Billing (PMC) can make payment upto May 22 based on PMC or by way of revised bill for actual consumption by furnishing the self assessment reading. Also, in  case of LT domestic consumers wherever billing is made under PMC due to COVID-19, the next reading will be taken only on the next due date.

