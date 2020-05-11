170 Indians stranded in Kuwait return to Chennai on special Air India flight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 170 Indians were brought back to the country on a special Air India flight from Kuwait as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

This comes after the first two flights carrying passengers from the United Arab Emirates landed in the early hours of Monday.

Of the 171 stranded passengers, 107 were men and 60 were women besides four infants. One of the passengers was wheelchair-bound.

All passengers were provided a smooth Customs clearance, a Customs department official said.

According to official sources, the passengers have been classified and rooms were allotted to them. Meanwhile, on Monday, stranded passengers from Malaysia will be evacuated and brought back to Chennai in the evening.

Through the Vande Bharat Mission, India is sending 64 flights and three Navy ships to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 10 flights carrying stranded Indians are expected to land in Chennai.