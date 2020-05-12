Three new coronavirus deaths in Chennai

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

Three more people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in Chennai on Monday as 538 more cases were recorded out of Tamil Nadu’s 798

Infection in Sowcarpet

The disease has also spread to Sowcarpet, one of the most congested areas in the city where majorly the north Indian communities live. This comes under the Royapuram zone. “Elakandappan Street at Sowcarpet has been barricaded. We suspect a spread from the Pulianthope area which is just close by,’’ said a corporation official

Officials said neighboring Pulianthope area saw a massive spike in positive cases due to the prayer meeting cluster

3,050: As of May 10, the city corporation had 3,050 active cases with 531 cases in Kodambakkam, followed by 519 in Royapuram,405 in Tiruvika Nagar and 326 in Teynampet

1,054: Special Officer Dr J Radhakrishnan a total of 1,054 people are in the 39 COVID care centres of the Corporation. He held a meeting at Ripon Buildings to discuss containment measures

743: Dr Radhakrishnan said that 743 people had recovered in Chennai as of May 11 and have been discharged

55 per cent: The city contributes to 55 per cent of cases in the State