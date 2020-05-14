STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fee fixation panel invites proposals

The committee will review proposals submitted by the colleges and decide if the institutions can demand the proposed fee from students.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Committee on Fixation of Fee in Respect of Self Financing Professional Colleges has asked the principals of private engineering, arts colleges and polytechnic institutions to submit proposals by May 30. In a letter last week, the committee asked the proposal to be sent for all courses for three consecutive academic years starting 2020-21. The fee for the time period will be fixed based on the proposal sent by the institutions.

The committee will review proposals submitted by the colleges and decide if the institutions can demand the proposed fee from students.After interaction with college management and reviewing the expenditure, the committee will fix the fees for the various programmes offered by the institution.

“Several colleges in the State have not paid staff over the last few months. The situation has particular;y worsened after the onset of the pandemic. Management however showing staff salary as expenditure in the fee proposal,” alleged KM Karthik, the founder of the All India Private Engineering College Employees Association.

He said that the committee should cross-checks the salary disbursed with the Income Tax Department and staff salary accounts. “They would immediately see the disparity if they verify the details of the proposal. This would not only ensure that staff are given the salary they are promised, it would also prevent colleges from exploiting students,” he said. The head of an engineering department in a college in the outskirts told Express on condition of anonymity that she has not been paid since February.

“We have been called in even during the lockdown to help with administrative work of the college. I was asked to tabulate the staff salaries of my department for the fee proposal. However, nine of us have not been paid for the last two months,” she said.

Speaking to Express, the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department S Apoorva, IAS, said that ideally the committee should scrutinize teachers’ accounts before allowing colleges to demand a fixed fee from students. “We are still receiving proposals. But we have stopped most work because of the pandemic. I will look into the issue once the lock down is over,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp