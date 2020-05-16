STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ammonia leak from Madras Fertilizers Limited worries residents in Chennai's Manali

Both Manali and M2 stations police confirmed to Express that residents of Mathur have complained of health issues due to ammonia leak.
 

Published: 16th May 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Industrial area, Air pollution, Factory, Manufacturing plant

For representational purpose.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A leak of ammonia gas from the Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) factory in Manali on Thursday night left the residents of some nearby areas struggling for breath for a short while.

The incident, which happened hardly a week after the Vizag gas tragedy that claimed 13 lives, has raised fresh safety concerns among the residents of Manali.

The officials, however, termed the incident as a 'minor' leak.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) confirmed to The New India Express that the leak occurred.

He suspected that it could have released from the pressure relief valves when there was an unscheduled shutdown of a urea unit. Ammonia is a key raw material for urea production.

The official, however, termed the leak as "minor", saying neither the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) nor the TNPCB's ambient air monitoring stations located close to the fertilizer factory captured any abnormal ammonia levels. "The data showed the levels were within permissible limits," he added.

The residents, meanwhile, had a contradicting take on the whole incident. At 8.30 pm, 55-year-old Lalitha was stretching legs outside her home in Mathur, a residential area in Manali. Her children and grandchildren were also in the vicinity. Suddenly, the air was filled with the pungent smell of ammonia.

"The next 30-40 minutes were hell. The leak caused severe eye irritation, nausea and breathlessness," she said.

Ammonia leaks are nothing new to residents of Manali.

"However, this time the leak was substantial," said Lalitha adding that the lockdown turned helpful since most of them were wearing masks and staying indoors.

Incidentally, a TNPCB inspection team that visited the MFL did not retrieve the data from real-time air quality monitors installed within factory premises. TNPCB chairman AV Venkatachalam did not respond to calls by Express.

Express has learned that the factory was completely shutdown on Friday. MFL is a Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
           
RS Babu, secretary, Mathur Residential Welfare Association, told Express that people in the area have been battling the arbitrary and sudden release of ammonia gas from MFL for nearly two decades. He said several complaints have been lodged but to no avail.

"Usually, we face this problem during rainy season when the air is heavy with moisture and the gas is unable to rise and disperse. We learned to live with it, however, Thursday's experience was frightening," Babu said.

Both Manali and M2 stations police confirmed to Express that residents of Mathur have complained of health issues due to ammonia leak.

Senior advocate TK Ramkumar, former chairman of Local Area Environment Committee appointed by the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee for hazardous waste monitoring in Manali industrial area, told Express, "The latest ammonia leak from MFL comes as no surprise to me. Whenever I had gone to Manali for inspection, I returned with a severe headache. Such is the pollution there."

Calls made to office of H Gunasekaran, General Manager (Personnel and Administration), MFL went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Chief Manager Anantha Vijayan said nothing untoward had occurred but refused to answer any questions saying he was not authorised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras Fertilizers Limited ammonia gas leak chennai Manali Vizag gas leak
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp