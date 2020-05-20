STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bund strengthening goes to waste

Problems plague the Chitlapakkam lake. For years, residents, activists and government officials have been working towards its revival, but the efforts often seem to be washed away.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Problems plague the Chitlapakkam lake. For years, residents, activists and government officials have been working towards its revival, but the efforts often seem to be washed away. Even as many major waterbodies in the city are now clean and brimming with water — thanks to the lockdown and no human interference — Chitlapakkam lake continues to be in news for all the wrong reasons.

Almost two months into the lockdown, Chitlapakkam residents are fuming that the Water Resource Department (WRD) is strengthening the Chitlapakkam lake bunds by covering up the existing garbage with sand. “On the north side of the lake, there was a garbage dumpyard which went up to eight feet deep. Instead of mining this garbage and clearing it, the department is covering it up with mud to form the bunds,” said Salesh Aloshious, a member of Chitlapakkam Rising Team (CRT), a waterbody restoration group.

With lockdown relaxations now in place, the WRD resumed the desilting work a few weeks ago. While the restoration project has been estimated at `25 crore, residents cry foul that the money does not reflect in the work being done on the ground. “They have formed two small islands in the lake and a visit there shows all the waste like rubber tyres, plastic and other items buried in the bunds,” said Salesh. Visuals shared by the residents to Express confirmed the same. Sunil Jayaram, another member of CRT, said that the groundwater in several homes is already polluted and dark in colour. This, he added, will just pollute the groundwater further.

But this is not new to the residents. They suffered a harrowing experience in the summer of 2019 when the lake was not desilted, and there was no water supply. Little seems to have changed since then as, despite the initiation of the desilting process, loopholes continue to exist. “They started desilting two weeks ago. They are levelling the bunds with the silt taken from the lake itself,’’ rued Sunil.

According to the tender documents, the eco-restoration consists of desilting the tank bed, providing footpath, providing foreshore macro drain, formation of foreshore bund and inlet arrangements and construction of compound walls. The wait for this promise to be delivered continues. Residents are also angry with the engineers who argued that since the top surface of the garbage will only be mud, there is nothing to worry about. When Express contacted the WRD and shared the images, a top official said that he would look into it and take necessary action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp