STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 pandemic: Social distancing is an illusion in Chennai's slums

As the summer is reaching its peak, lack of access to water can seriously undo the containment works carried out by the Corporation, warns experts.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers transporting patients at Periyamet

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A normal day starts with a long walk for most residents of Sathya Nagar. Like many other slum areas, limited access to drinking water and toilets have been perennial problems of the residents here. COVID-19 pandemic just added a few more troubles to their kitty. Located in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone, a hotbed of the viral infection, Sathya Nagar has less amenities to help its residents tide over the crisis.

"We have to walk 1 km everyday to access the toilet that is in the B section of the settlement. Our children defecate in the open because they won’t walk that far," said Annakili R, a resident of Sathya Nagar ‘C’ section. Two weeks ago, a person from the area tested positive, she added.

Tell-tale numbers

Of the 701 containment zones listed as on May 16, at least 170 are in slums. Of these, 21 were ‘untenable’ and located in unsafe areas such as near water bodies or rail tracks. On May 23, the officials brought down the number of containment areas to 594 thanks to a new guideline stating that only areas with five or more index cases or infected families will be called containment zones.

Meanwhile, several developed (having concrete structures) and undeveloped slums continue to throw up COVID-19 cases. This could have far-reaching consequences unless Corporation’s slum-focussed containment plan addresses limited access to water and poor sanitation, say experts. They fear untenable slum areas like Sivarajan Puram, Gurusami Nagar and Kumarasamy Raja Puram in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar are at greater risk.

Safe distance ‘watered down’

As the summer is reaching its peak, lack of access to water can seriously undo the containment works carried out by the Corporation, warns experts.Annakili said that they are receiving water once in alternate days. We are trying our best to maintain social distance while waiting to fetch water from tanker lorries. "But, if the water lorry is not coming frequently, no one here will bother about social distancing," she added.

Space crunch

According to Vanessa Peter, a policy researcher at the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, in 1,131 city slums surveyed under Rajiv Awas Yojana, 60 per cent of residents were found to be staying in houses smaller than 215 square feet, making social distancing a challenge in itself.
Geetha said there is a lack of political will to move towards equity. "People residing in slums constitute about 30 per cent of the city’s population. But, they live in 2-3 per cent space in the city," she added.

When contacted, Corporation officials said "solid plans" to contain the spread in slums are already being undertaken and are expected to show results shortly. A senior Corporation official told Express: “We are concentrating on 1,979 dense habitations in the city including slums. The slums all have access to basic water and sanitation facilities.” He added that medical officers of PHCs have been asked to identify people from slum areas who have been tested positive, and follow up on their health conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai slums Chennai social distancing COVID19 Coronavirus Chennai COVID measures
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp