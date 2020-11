By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Nappalayam between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday(November 5). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows: Nappalayam area: Ganapathy Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Jegan Nagar, Ezhil nagar, IJ Puram, Kulakkarai, Vichoor SIDCO Estate, Vellankulam.