Power cut in parts of Chennai on November 7, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday (November 7). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Thiruvottiyur area: TH Road, S koil 1st to 3rd street, Periyar nagar, Nethaji nagar, North mada street, Thiru nagar 1, 2 street, KV Kuppam, EH Road, Anjugam nagar, Sakthi puram, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, TNSC Board II, CMRL, Gandhi nagar, Chinna Eranavoor, Wimco nagar, Thriuvottiyur area.

Guindy area: Ramar koil street, Part of Mount Poonamallee road, Vasantham nagar, Kalaingar nagar, Thanduma nagar, Part of Meenambakkam, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Kumaran nagar, Defence colony, Indira nagar, Matiyas nagar and surrounding areas.