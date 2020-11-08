‘Parai’ artists roped in to spread COVID-19 awareness in Chennai's Metro Stations 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of COVID-19 safety awareness to the general public, the Chennai metro rail has planned to conducted awareness drives with ‘Parai performances’.

According to a statement, the CMRL has roped in Nimirvu Kalaiyagam, a folk art team, to conduct Parai performances at the Tirumangalam Metro Station from 10 am to 11:30 am today.

Previously, the crew played folk art at the Airport Metro Station leaving the public enthralled.

Similar to this, the Chennai Corporation too has roped in NGOs to spread awareness about Covid-19 through street plays, Parai and dance in various busy places such as the markets, bus stops and junctions.