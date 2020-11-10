Anna University releases supplementary exam timetable for final semester students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University will conduct supplementary exams for all terminal semester candidates from November 17 to 21. The varsity released the timetable on its official website on Tuesday.

The exam is aimed to benefit both undergraduate and postgraduate engineering, technology and architecture students from affiliated colleges who faced technical issues during the online exams held at the end of September.

The timetable for the exam papers can be found on the link:

https://aucoe.annauniv.edu/ttam20finalsempdf/ch.html

The proctored online exam will be conducted for candidates in the university departments and non-autonomous affiliated colleges. A few students had complained of poor internet connectivity and some

students could not take the proctored exams due to power disruptions. Absentee candidates and those whose results were withheld can take the exam.