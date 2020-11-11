STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rela Institute doctors save life of 44-year-old Sri Lankan professor

Doctors at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre successfully performed a liver transplant on a 44-year-old professor from Sri Lanka.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre successfully performed a liver transplant on a 44-year-old professor from Sri Lanka. Karunarathne, professor with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, Government of Sri Lanka, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune liver disease about three years ago.

A press release from the hospital said the patient flew to Chennai with his wife, his motherin-law and brother-in-law by a cargo flight on July 4. His wife was supposed to donate a part of her liver, but during a routine CT she was diagnosed with a low-grade tumour in the small intestine, thus making her unsuitable for her to donate.

When the patient’s family was contemplating returning to Sri Lanka, his brother-in-law came forward to donate liver. After the nine-hour surgery on September 24, the patient and the donor recovered well, the release said. The doctor also operated on the patient’s wife and she is also doing well. Six weeks post-surgery, the entire family is ready to return.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp