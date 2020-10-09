Class 9 boy stages kidnap drama for Rs 10 lakh ransom

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class IX student allegedly faked his kidnap and demanded Rs 10 lakh from his father in Chennai on Wednesday. According to the police, Suresh* (name changed), 39, a resident of Triplicane, owns a two-wheeler accessories store near his house.

His son Babu* (name changed), 14, studying class IX in a private school has been going to tuition class at Ice House after the lockdown relaxation, said the police. “On Wednesday evening, Babu called his father from his mobile phone and said that he was kidnapped by unknown men who are demanding Rs 10 lakh as ransom, and cut the call,” said a police officer.

Suresh closed the shop and rushed to the Zam Bazaar Police station. The police traced Babu’s mobile number and found it near Chepauk. A police team from Triplicane rushed to the spot and found Babu near the Chepauk Railway station. “Even after we rescued him, the boy kept saying that he was kidnapped. When we combed through the CCTV footage, it was found that Babu and his friend had reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw,” said a police officer.

After inquiring, the autorickshaw driver said the duo had booked a ride through an online application from Ice House to Chepauk. His friend took to heels when the driver asked for money, said the police. After his friend fled the spot, Babu paid Rs 40 for the ride. During further questioning, the boy confessed to the police that he planned the kidnap. The police let the boy go with a strict warning.