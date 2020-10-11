STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drug network operating through dating app busted, 3 arrested

Main accused befriended users on the app, then turned them into MDMA suppliers    

Published: 11th October 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have busted a network that has been supplying Methamphetamine (MDMA) drug by targeting gay men through a dating app. Three men have been arrested. Thirteen grams of MDMA, syringes, three mobile phones, three bikes and cash were seized from the accused identified as S Asif Raja (21) of Tiruvottiyur, K Mathi (35) of Panaiyur and S Hussain (36) of Royapuram.

The main accused, Hussain, a native of Gujarat and working here as a customer care executive, befriended men through Grindr, an application for gay men. “He got the drugs from Mumbai through courier. After giving the men a dose of the drug for free while being with them, he later made them suppliers so that they would get it for free,” said the police.

“Hussain befriended Mathi, who worked in a medical shop, through Grindr app and started supplying him the drug to sell and make money as he thought Mathi would be a safe bet.” Based on a tip-off that Asif Raja, a fashion designer, was supplying MDMA in syringes in Thiruvanmiyur, the police arrested him. Based on information from him, the other two were secured. 

While Hussain sold one gram of MDMA to Mathi for Rs 3,000, the latter sold the same quantity for Rs 6,000 to Asif Raja. Asif in turn mixed it in water and sold one ml for Rs 500. From one gram of MDMA, about 40 doses could be made and sold in syringes, making the street value of 13 grams of seized MDMA to Rs 2.6 lakh, the police added.

Trekker dies while climbing Annamalai Hills in T’malai
Tiruvannamalai: In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old trekker died after he collapsed while climbing the Annamalaiyar Hills on Saturday. According to police, Anandaraj and 15 others were trekking on the 2,668 ft-tall Annamalaiyar hills when Anandaraj had difficulty in breathing and collapsed.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dating app Drugs
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp