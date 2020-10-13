Electrical safety tips for monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of monsoon safety, the government has requested people to ensure all the electric sockets in houses are given ‘earth connection’ and avoid placing switches in wet walls. Some precautionary measures are: use ISI certified appliances, replace damaged electrical components, do not use cell phones or TV during thunder and in case of electric short circuit, switch off all the main lines. In case of emergency, contact local EB office immediately, said a statement.