Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 16, here's the full list of areas

Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement

Published: 14th October 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:15 PM

Electricity, TANGEDCO

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Friday (October 16). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Guindy area: Industrial Estate Guindy, Ambal Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil 3, 4 and 5 street, A, B, C and D block, Poomagal Street, South Phase, Mount Road Parcial, JN Salai, Pallavan Street, Kabilar Street, VOC Street, Bharathiyar Street, Dhanakoti Roja Street, Ganapathy Colony, Labour Colony, TS Mini, Balaji Nagar, Nagereddy Thottam, Ekkattuthangal part, Gandhi Nagar Main Road, Sardar Colony, part of Poonamalle Salai, Palayakaran Street, Arul Ayyampettai, part of South Phase, part of Muthuraman Street, North Phase.

