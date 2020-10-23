ONGC extends financial aid to Ambattur ITI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has extended financial support of Rs 14.40 lakh to the Government Industrial Training Institute, Ambattur, towards procurement of 75 brand new ‘Drawing Boards with Tables’, for the use of surveyor and draughtsman trainees of the institute. The grant has been offered as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The infrastructure created with ONGC’s support will enable the department to provide better academic environment, benefitting the trainees, as it is the only institution imparting surveyor trade in Tamil Nadu. Prior to ONGC providing the new drawing boards, half of the trainees were working on existing old and damaged drawing boards and tables and they were unable to produce good quality drawings, affecting their performance as well as self-confidence.

In 2013 also, ONGC supported this institution by providing used modern survey equipment along with various accessories. The items were formally handed over by R K Dhasmana, executive director, ONGC, Chennai. R Maheswaran, Regional Joint Director of Training, Department of Employment and Training, KP Harini, Vice Principal, Government Industrial Training Institute, Ambattur and N Mani, Group General Manager, ONGC, Chennai were present on the occasion.