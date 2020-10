Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on October 29. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Madhavaram area between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday (October 29). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

Here's the full list of areas in Madhavaram to be affected :

Telephone Colony, Krishna Nagar, JJ nagar, Kambar Nagar, VGK Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar, Ma Po Vedhachalam, GNT Road area, SRVS Kanigachalam area, Palaniyappa Nagar, ThiruViKa Nagar, Therukaanmaal Nagar, Roja Nagar, VRD Nagar, Riswan Road, Ponnusamy Nagar, Sasthiri Nagar, Harbur Colony, Gopal Reddy Estate, Leather Estate, Jambuli Colony, Metha Nagar, Alex Nagar, Everdy Colony, Brindhavan Nagar, Venkatesan Nagar.