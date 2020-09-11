Spicejet brings back 160 Indians from Philippines to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SpiceJet on Thursday operated its maiden repatriation flight from Philippines under the Vande Bharat Mission and brought back 160 Indian nationals from Cebu to Chennai, according to a release. In addition, the airline arranged complimentary air travel for three Philippines nationals requiring liver treatment in Hyderabad on September 12.

SpiceJet had earlier operated four charter flights between Manila and Delhi thereby repatriating around 700 Indians and 170 passengers holding permanent residency of Philippines on one flight from Delhi to Manila. The airline also facilitated travel of 12 Filipino children to Delhi, who required urgent liver transplant, the release said.