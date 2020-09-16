Drug trafficking to US: Pharma dealer held by Air Customs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs on Tuesday seized psychotropic drugs after intercepting postal parcels, which were destined to Florida, at Foreign Post Office and arrested one person.

Officials recovered 234 strips of Addwize 10mg (Methylphenidate), 50 strips of Lonazep 1mg (Clonazepam) and 40 strips of Zolfresh 10 mg (Zolpidem). A total of 2,340 Methylphenidate tablets, 600 Zolpidem tablets, and 500 Clonazepam tablets were recovered.

These substances fall under Schedule ‘X’ and ‘H’ of Drug and Cosmetic Rule, 1945 and under NDPS Act, 1985. A man involved in wholesale pharmaceutical business was arrested in this connection. A probe is on.