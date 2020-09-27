Chennai to be fourth gateway for Air France

CHENNAI: Chennai will be the fourth gateway of Air France as the airline expands its Indian network to include the state capital with thrice-weekly direct services to Paris Charles de Gaulle starting October 26. Currently the airline operates flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. These flights will be operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 279 seats. The airline will operate thrice a week ( Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) at Chennai Airport.
