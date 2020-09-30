Document writer among 2 women held for land grab
Two women, including a document writer who allegedly forged documents and impersonated transferring a property onto their names in Chennai, were arrested on Monday.
The accused were identified as N Swarnalatha (49) who had her office near Saidapet Sub-registrar office and B Lalithaa (52) from Saidapet. “The duo transferred ownership of a 4,800 sq feet land in Pallikaranai that belongs to Vincent Selvasekar.
Since Vincent lives in Singapore, his agent in Chennai, Saravanan, lodged a complaint,” said police. A case was registered and the duo arrested. The two were remanded in judicial custody.